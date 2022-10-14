Tushar Joshi: Becoming Ranbir Kapoor’s voice was my turning point

With his last song Rasiya from Brahmastra topping the charts, young singer Tushar Joshi feels that one right move gives your career that much needed fillip.

“Life is on track and my work is getting appreciated. What else a singer can ask for! My journey that took off from 2009 starting as a freelance musician doing promos, jingles, voice over has reached a position where people know me and recognise my voice,” says the Woh Din (Chhichhore) singer.

Talking about his playback outing, Joshi adds, “It was after my YouTube songs, with my pianist friend, I got noticed and eventually started getting ad jingles. In 2017, I got an opportunity to join Pritam (Chakraborty) da as an assistant. I became the voice of Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos. Being a musical he interacted in the film by singing, that entire lyrical conversation was in my voice. Besides, I also sang two songs for it including Musafir. This venture changed things for me. Pritam da has not only been an inspiration but also my guiding star.”

The Kalank and Bhool Bhulaiya-2 singer even tried his hand in a singing reality show. “Yes, I took a chance at one of the singing reality shows but couldn’t get through. But that didn’t deter me, instead I worked harder on my voice and concluded that reality show was surely not my path. That was a right decision because eventually I was able to carve my own journey.”

On being asked about the rising competition in his field, he says, “Of course it’s tough time and very unpredictable to. Things are moving fast. A lot of work is happening and too many youngsters are desperately trying to make their mark. The only thing that keeps one going is the faith in his craft.”