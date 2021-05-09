Tusshar Kapoor: Parenting is as vast as a galaxy and not just a mother changing diapers

The propaganda of ‘pronatalism’ is the idea that becoming a parent is a vital source of human fulfillment. There is a conundrum about being a parent in India which asks for the involvement of a female figure, which in turn questions the credibility of single fathers as a parent.

Tusshar Kapoor, who is a single father to Laksshya Kapoor, believes, “Parental instincts are universal and definitely not gender-specific.” The Golmaal actor was contemplating having a child for a few years but wasn’t looking for marriage. “Some friends from the US exposed me to the idea of being a single parent, with examples of a few people who chose this route and started a family,” Kapoor adds.

Tusshar kapoor with his son Laksshya Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/Tusshark89)

Tusshar welcomed Laksshya into his life through surrogacy. “I didn’t decide on it, until one day while conversing with Prakash Jha, he happened to tell me –if you want a kid of your own you can do it without marriage. You can always choose to adopt but you can choose surrogacy to have your biological children.”

“A mother changes the diaper and feeds the children; people think that’s all there is to parenting. Parenting is as vast as a galaxy. Parenting starts with unconditional love followed by being involved in your child’s growth in life and standing by them through milestones. A father has a different way of expressing their feelings- they can be less protective with a different style of parenting. The attitude and approach may be different, but the instincts and feelings are all the same,” shared Tusshar .

A family of three or four is a stereotypical notion of happiness. However parenting is equally demanding with couples or single parents. “It’s not like I have it harder or easier than anybody else with children, it’s equally challenging,” the actor says, adding, “I don’t think children need the presence of both parents. It’s about the right involvement. I believe if any person can single-handedly play both parts and be as involved as both parents would have been, then what’s the problem? Children need to feel love and protected with a parent who can have their back and support them, doesn’t matter if it’s a man or a woman alone.”