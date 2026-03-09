TV's Lord Rama Aashiesh Sharma reveals truth behind Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's 'leaked' looks from Ramayana
It took a TV actor who has played Lord Rama to tackle the new rumoured ‘leaks’ of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi from the sets of Ramayana.
Another day and another supposed leak from the Ramayana sets. This time, clear-as-day pictures claimed to show Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Sita in the upcoming epic. The pictures, for the first time, gave a clear glimpse of the actors decked up as the couple from the epic, in full regal attire. However, many wondered if the images were genuine. And TV actor Ashish Sharma, who played Lord Rama in Siya Ke Ram, has confirmed they are fake.
Ranbir and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana looks leaked?
On Saturday, many social media accounts carried pictures of Ranbir and Pallavi dressed as Rama and Sita. The pictures show Ranbir, wearing a crown and jewellery, looking ahead, while Pallavi, also dressed in regal headgear and jewellery, looks at him. “Leak Pictures of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi from Ramayana (sic),” one post claimed. Many others claimed that the pictures were from the Ram-Sita wedding sequence in the film.
However, many social media users doubted the authenticity of the pictures, due to their clarity. “Leaked pictures can’t be this clear,” one argued. Another reasoned, “Ram-Sita wedding must be in Part One, which wrapped filming last year. How are these appearing now?” Others asked Grok if the image had been created using AI, and the X Chatbot seemed to confirm it. “It's a face-swapped edit from the old TV serial Siya Ke Ram, not real leaked set photos from the upcoming film. Actual leaks show Ranbir in simpler dhoti/wig attire,” Grok responded.
TV’s Lord Rama busts the claim
Amid this, actor Ashish Sharma shared one such ‘leaked’ picture and busted the claim. Ashish, who played Lord Rama on the 2015-16 Star Plus show Siya Ke Ram, confirmed Grok’s assertion that the image was a face-swap using a still from his image from the show. “Here you go. One more “Original” leaked image. AI couldn’t replace my Hair,” the actor quipped, while sharing the original image from that sequence.
Siya Ke Ram presented the epic Ramayana from Sita's perspective. Apart from Ashish, the show starred Madirakshi Mundle as Sita, Karan Suchak as Lakshman, Karthik Jayaram as Ravana, and Danish Akhtar Saifi as Lord Hanuman.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the epic, with part one slated to release in theatres this Diwali. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Ramayana is arguably the most expensive Indian production ever and boasts VFX from the Oscar-winning studio Prime Focus.
