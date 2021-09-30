Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twinkle Khann recalls giving it back to director who asked if she can 'do a Mandakini' for rain song sequence

Twinkle Khanna, in a conversation with Waheeda Rehman, recalled having a fallout with a director who made an unsavoury suggestion to her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna in the Mela song Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya.

Former actor Twinkle Khanna recalled an unsavoury encounter with a director, following which he refused to speak with her and never cast her again. Twinkle said that he suggested she should ‘do a Mandakini’ for a song sequence, implying that she should wear see-through clothes.

Twinkle made the revelation in a conversation with actor Waheeda Rehman, shared on the Tweak India YouTube channel. She was responding to Waheeda Rehman's story about being mistreated by director Raj Khosla on a film.

Twinkle said, "I also had something similar, but a little more graphic. I was wearing a white kurta, and ready for the quintessential rain song, and the director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating Guru Dutt. And he says, ‘If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?’ I said I will say two things. First, I will say ‘no’, and secondly, ‘You’re not Raj Kapoor'."

After that, Twinkle said, ‘he never spoke to me, he never repeated me, and it was horrible’. But one has to stand one's ground, she said. Twinkle appeared in a rain song in the film Mela, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, who was known to wear shawls. 

She has often spoken about her short acting career, and these days, makes fun of her acting skills. "I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have Alzheimer's and I don't remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways," Twinkle told reporters at her book launch event in 2018.

Mela, which also starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan, was a notorious flop.

