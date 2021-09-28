Twinkle Khanna says most marriages start with smiles and go downhill, see funny post with Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar's writer wife Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared several pictures that she titled ‘marriage diaries’. The pictures showed Akshay and Twinkle engaged in an animated discussion at a cafe.

She wrote in her caption, “My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck!” +

Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and Akshay's BellBottom co-star Huma Qureshi left laughter emojis in the comments section of Twinkle's post. "The last pic... Twinkle is like, ek lagaungi kheench k (I'll slap you hard)," one person joked.

Twinkle and Akshay have been married since 2001. They have two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav. The actor recently returned to India after his mother took ill. She died shortly after he returned, but Akshay was back at work days later.

Also read: Sooryavanshi vs Eternals: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer to clash with Marvel film on Diwali

Akshay is currently shooting for the film Cinderella in London. He has a wide slate of upcoming films, which include Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithiviraj, RakshaBandhan and Ram Setu. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay said that the Atrangi Re team is still deciding if a direct-to-streaming release would be best suited for the film. “To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now," he said.