Twinkle Khanna adds a touch of whimsy to 'keep things fun' at home, but there's a catch

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has recommended a way to keep things fresh and fun at home by making a change in one's decor. Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen redecorating a corner of her house with a cheeky candle set.

In the picture, Twinkle Khanna carefully placed the candle beside a pot of plant, on a glass table. She shared the picture with the caption, "Get Cheeky when it comes to home decor! Changing things around and adding a touch of whimsy keeps things fresh and fun. The Cheeky candle by @thefarawaytreeindia x @tweakindia embodies women who are comfortable in their skin, with their size and within their minds. #thefarawaytreeindia #cheekycandle."

Fans took to the comments section and complimented her caption. "Your sense of humor like it, was Mr (Rajesh) Khanna or Ms (Dimple) Kapadia had it?" a fan asked. "You write so well and are incredibly funny," added another. A few fans also liked the candle on display. "Nice candle," a fan said. "Unique candle," a second wrote.

The cheeky candles often feature in Twinkle's Instagram posts. A few weeks ago, Twinkle had shared a video in which she redecorated a nook of her house with the help of a few plants and the cheeky candle. "Taking on small corners and transforming them into joyful nooks. Small projects with tangible rewards are my goals all this month. A straw basket from @amazondotin some plants and the Cheeky candle from @thefarawaytreeindia are all I need to get this done," she had captioned the post.

Twinkle's Instagram posts lately have featured different corners of her house. Her husband, actor Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara have made a few cameos as well.