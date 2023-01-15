Twinkle Khanna calls Akshay Kumar 'perpetrator of diabolical plan' as they 'pedal on icy lake' on a freezing morning

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna called husband-actor Akshay Kumar the ‘perpetrator' of a 'diabolical plan' in a new post. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Twinkle posted a video that featured Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara on a small boat in the middle of a lake. Twinkle was behind the camera as she captured her family on her phone. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna says ‘our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods’)

The clip started with the couple sitting on one side of the boat while Nitara took the seat on the other side. A big lake with swans swam a little distance away from them on an overcast day. Several people were also seen near the lake. Akshay smiled looking around him while Nitara turned around to watch the view behind her in the clip.

Akshay was seen in a yellow fleece hoodie, black pants, and shoes, while Nitara wore a blue and white jacket, denims, and white sneakers. Both the father-daughter duo wore life jackets as they enjoyed the view. She also added The Beach Boys' song Row Row Row Your Boat as the background music.

Twinkle captioned the post, "On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately, the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?"

Reacting to the post, actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Hahaha (laughing emoji)." Actor Rajesh Khattar commented, "…except usually, the law works in reverse." A fan said, "Means marriage violates all the universal laws. The universe is not safe." "Ufff… what all prices we pay for sat pheras (ritual during Hindu wedding)," wrote another person.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are parents of a son, Aarav, and Nitara. Twinkle quit acting in Bollywood in 2001 after starring in several films. In 2015, she released her first book Mrs Funnybones. In 2017, she came up with her second book titled The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He will be next seen in Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

