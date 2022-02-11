Twinkle Khanna digs out childhood throwback with Dimple Kapadia, fans say ‘no one can beat your mom’s style’

Twinkle Khanna shared a childhood throwback, in which she features as a little girl along with her mother Dimple Kapadia. The baby in Dimple's arms in the photo appears to be Twinkle's sister Rinke Khanna. Twinkle also attached a photo of Auguste Rodin's famous bronze sculpture The Thinker along with her throwback. The actor-turned-writer added a quirky caption to the picture, posing a question to her fans.

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote, "Who strikes the pose better? My answer: Rodin’s The Thinker, but I was way cuter. You can throw in your vote as well. P.S Let me clarify, since even my friends are messaging me - the pose competition is not between the three of us. It’s us versus Rodin’s Thinker. Jesus!!!! #Goodolddays."

Malaika Arora called the throwback photo “beautiful” while Tisca Chopra added: “Way cuter and better dressed!” A fan wrote, "Mommy is the better poser always." Another said, "Sorry… couldn’t see anyone beyond the eternal beauty… Dimple Kapadia!" A fan reacted, "Definitely you can pose the best but, your mum can look in the eye and act too." Yet another Dimple Kapadia fan said, “No one can beat your mother in posing and style. Sorry!”

Dimple continues to be an actor while both her daughters Twinkle and Rinke quit acting after a short stint in films. Twinkle recently said that she took up acting "out of necessity" since Dimple was a single mother after her separation from Rajesh Khanna.

During a chat with Kareena Kapoor for her Tweak India platform, Twinkle had said, "I know for you it was a choice, but for me, I really didn't want to become an actress. It was out of necessity, I had a single mom and she was providing for everyone."

