Twinkle Khanna expertly embroiders a bee on her shirt, fans call her multitalented

Writer Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself as she embroidered a bumble bee on her shirt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna embroidered a bee on her shirt.

Twinkle Khanna gave a makeover to her shirt on Friday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself as she embroidered a large bumble bee on one of her shirts.

Sharing the video of herself at work, Twinkle wrote, "Moving fingers lead to a still mind, or at least that’s what a certain busy bee believes and in the bargain, if my shirt gets a makeover then all the better! #CalmingChurningMinds #youdoyougirlfriend #BeesInMyBonnet."

Fans praised Twinkle for her work. "Verry nice work mam," wrote one. "Multi talented you are," wrote another.

Twinkle used to be a Bollywood actor but quit the industry after a few years to become a writer. She is now a bestselling author with titles such as Mrs Funnybones, Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving.

Also read: Haseen Dillruba movie review: Taapsee Pannu's new Netflix film is a hot mess; a minor work by a major actor

Speaking to Hindustan Times about about changing her career, she had said, "I wasn’t successful as an actor, so how could I enjoy that? It was a chore for me, as acting didn’t come naturally to me. My whole life has been defined by my love for words. Today, I am in a world that is a strong part of me, so I am enjoying it more than anything else. In fact, I wanted to become a writer much later in life, when my kids were all grown up. I thought I’d be more evolved by then and would have more things to say. We are so scared of failure and what people will say that we don’t take it [opportunities]. I took it and I still don’t know why."

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they have two children together--son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle often shares pictures of Aarav and Nitara on Instagram.

