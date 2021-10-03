Twinkle Khanna gives peek into Sunday with son Aarav, his pearl necklace gets fans’ attention. See photo

Twinkle Khanna, who has accompanied Akshay Kumar to London for the shoot of his next, gave fans a glimpse of her Sunday. She expressed excitement about being able to spend time with her son, Aarav, who goes to college there.

“Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries,” Twinkle wrote, sharing a picture of Aarav kissing her on the forehead.

It was Aarav’s unconventional fashion choice that caught fans’ attention - he wore a pearl necklace along with a white shirt, green sweater and black coat. “Nice pearls though!” one commented, while another wrote, “He's wearing pearls, proper London preppy boy.”

Recently, in a conversation with Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty for Tweak India, Twinkle revealed how she taught Aarav the importance of giving back. “One day, my son asked, ‘Why do I have all these things and those people don’t?’ And I told him, ‘When you’re born with a silver spoon in your mouth, it’s your responsibility to use that. Even if it’s not a silver spoon, maybe it’s a plastic spoon. But if you have any spoon of any sort, you use that to scoop up some porridge and give it to someone who doesn’t have it’,” she said, adding that ever since then, she has seen him ‘looking at life differently’ and realising that one can put their privilege to good use.

Akshay and Twinkle are also parents to their nine-year-old daughter Nitara. There has been a lot of speculation about whether Aarav will follow in his father’s footsteps and join the film industry.

Previously, Akshay told Hindustan Times that Aarav is just a teenager who is ‘enjoying his life’. “There’s no need to discuss his career right now and put pressure on him. I feel that [kids feeling pressure] will happen only if the parents – in a way – put some kind of burden. I am very clear that whether my kids want to become a painter, doctor or open a restaurant, I am fine,” he said.