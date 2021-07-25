Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna is adorable in this unseen childhood pic with sister Rinke Khanna, aunt Simple Kapadia
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna is adorable in this unseen childhood pic with sister Rinke Khanna, aunt Simple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna has shared a throwback picture with her sister Rinke Khanna and aunt Simple Kapadia.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Twinkle Khanna, Simple Kapadia and Rinke Khanna in a throwback picture.

Twinkle Khanna has treated fans and followers on Instagram to an unseen picture on Sunday. The black and white photo shows Twinkle with her aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

Sharing the photo, Twinkle also posted an excerpt from her column this week, about nostalgia and the effect it has on us. "Nostalgia is akin to the red and white Phantom cigarettes of our childhood. Like all sugary treats, it may prove detrimental as a daily habit, but it could provide occasional respite. A way of transporting ourselves to a time when we felt loved and safe, and sometimes, oh so cool, as we inhaled the minty smell of a candy-stick held between our lips. Nostalgia reminds us of not just how we lived, but what it was like to thrive." she wrote.

The photo and her column got love from her celebrity friends. "What a wonderful piece! I was reminded of the citra days," wrote Tahira Kashyap. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Omg Tina. I remember you like that." "You should start a descriptive writing class for children...love all your write up's," a fan wrote.

Recently on her father Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary, Twinkle had written a special post for him. "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on," she wrote.

Also read: Fans discover Main Hoon Na crew member's hilarious rant in movie scene

Earlier this year, Rinke, too, made a special and rare appearance on Twinkle's Instagram page. Sharing a photo with Rinke, Twinkle mentioned that they had met after more than a year.

Rinke Khanna, who was seen in movies such as Love Ke Liye Saala Kuch Bhi Karega and Jhankaar Beats, as many as two decades ago, was last seen in 2004's Chameli. Simple Kapadia was the sister of Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia and was herself seen in movies such as Anurodh and Pyaar Ke Do Pal. She died in 2009.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna rinke khanna

Related Stories

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares video of daughter Nitara playing Senorita: 'My little guitarist and her tiny concerts'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 08:22 PM IST
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares dad Rajesh Khanna's video on his death anniversary: 'I have his eyes, my son has his smile'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 02:59 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP