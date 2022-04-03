Twinkle Khanna jokes about making ‘Nail File' movie: 'Better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin'

Former actor, now author Twinkle Khanna has published her latest column and this one addresses the two biggest newsmakers in the world of entertainment--the success of Kashmir Files and the Oscars 'slapgate'. Twinkle joked about how many filmmakers are rushing to register names of different cities as the titles of their movies, in the hope to emulate the success of Vivek Agnihotri's movie. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna wades into hijab row, says it makes her chuckle when leaders say 'hijab stops men from being tempted')

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia. She used to be an actor in the 1990s and early 2000s but gave up acting to pursue her first love, writing. She has published three bestselling novels so far and has a newspaper column too.

About the craze for The Kashmir Files, Twinkle wrote in her column for The Times of India, “In a meeting at a producer’s office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files, and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, Manoj Kumar, have all turned into clerks.”

She also mentioned how she floated a movie idea of her own to mother Dimple. “I am going to make a movie called Nail File,” she said. “About what? A disastrous manicure,” Dimple asked. “Maybe, but at least it’s better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin,” Twinkle replied.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the early 90s. The film has become one of the biggest Hindi hits of the post-pandemic years, earning close to ₹250 crore. It stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

Twinkle's husband, Akshay Kumar had praised the movie. In the video that Vivek Agnihotri shared on Twitter, Akshay said, “All of us, we want to tell stories of our country. Some may be well-known, others not as much. For example, Vivek has made The Kashmir Files that brought a painful truth to the fore and shook us all. That it caused my film (Bachchhan Paandey) to flop is a different issue.”

