Twinkle Khanna lauds daughter Nitara for adapting to the new normal, Fans say she's like Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna was all praises for her daughter Nitara who has adapted to the new normal, giving her hope during the tough times and making her laugh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna shares a picture of daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna is all praises for her and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara in her latest Instagram post. She shared a picture of the little one posing in the balcony with a mask on her face and penned a note lauding her.

The actor-turned-writer called her daughter and other children stuck indoors owing to the pandemic 'masked Superheroes'. "The new normal:The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here," she wrote.

Director Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to the comments section to drop a heart emoji. A few fans felt Nitara was like her actor father. "Like father like daughter" noted a fan. "She is like father" another fan said. "So true. Perfectly penned down," a third wrote. "Little warriors," a fourth said.

Twinkle has been working towards generating funds for Covid-19 relief work. She has urged fans to donate towards a foundation working towards procuring medical supplies and helping the healthcare system. Twinkle and Akshay recently donated 100 oxygen concentrators.

Taking to Instagram she shared a post, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads.Let's all do our bit." She also confessed she was 'in a bit of a hole' after a few family members tested positive for Covid-19. Akshay, in April, had tested positive for the virus and recovered soon after.

