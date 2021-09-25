Twinkle Khanna plants a kiss on Nitara's forehead as she celebrates her birthday, Bobby Deol sends love

After Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and shared a picture of Nitara to wish her on her ninth birthday. In the picture, Nitara was seated at a dining table with a birthday cap on while Twinkle planted a kiss on her forehead.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, “Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life. The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday.”

The post received love from many, including Tahira Kashyap and Twinkle's former co-star Bobby Deol. “Awww! bday love and blessings,” Tahira commented. “Happy happy Beta,” Bobby said. Fans, too, wished Nitara in the comments section.

Akshay had shared a picture of Nitara giving him a tight hug. “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you,” he captioned the picture.

Nitara is Akshay and Twinkle's second child. The couple have a son, Aarav, as well. Akshay and Twinkle have been protective about Nitara's identity. The couple share posts of her without revealing her face. Even in public spaces, they keep her face hidden from cameras.

Besides Nitara's birthday, Akshay had another reason to celebrate on Saturday. The actor announced the new release date of his long-delayed film Sooryavanshi. The actor, along with director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar, revealed that the film will be releasing on Diwali.

The news was shared shortly after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray declared that theatres in the state would reopen from October 22.