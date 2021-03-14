Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinke Khanna makes rare appearance on Instagram: 'Meeting my sister after a year and a half'
Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinke Khanna makes rare appearance on Instagram: 'Meeting my sister after a year and a half'

Twinkle Khanna has been sharing a bunch of pictures from her latest holiday with her family. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a photo with her sister, former actor Rinke Khanna.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna with her sister Rinke.

Twinkle Khanna is enjoying a much-needed break with her family at her beach vacation. After sharing photos with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle has now shared a picture with her sister, Rinke.

Rinke Khanna, who was seen in movies such as Love Ke Liye Saala Kuch Bhi Karega and Jhankaar Beats, as many as two decades ago, was last seen in 2004's Chameli. Sharing a photo with Rinke, Twinkle mentioned that they had met after more than a year.

"The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters," she wrote. Fans showered the sister with compliments. "So beautiful," wrote one. "Only Tina could have achieved this," wrote another, addressing Twinkle with her real name.

Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of late actor Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. While both ventured into Bollywood, they soon realised that acting was not for them. Twinkle later became a best-selling author and Rinke reportedly settled in the UK with her husband Sameer Saran and their daughter.

Earlier last week, Twinkle had shared some goofy pictures with Akshay. It showed them posing gracefully for some pictures, then breaking into a mock fight, with Twinkle pinching Akshay's nose and smooshing his face.

"Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease," she captioned her post.

Also read: Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding. Watch

Twinkle is now an acclaimed author with titles such as Mrs. Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad to her credit. Akshay is now awaiting the release of his film Sooryavanshi. It will be the biggest film to hit the theatres, post the coronavirus lockdown was lifted last year. It will be out on April 30.

