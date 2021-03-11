IND USA
Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna on their holiday.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna show their 'happy faces' in romantic selfie from beach holiday. See pic

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are on a holiday. The actor took to social media to share a picture with his wife from their undisclosed destination.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:11 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are enjoying a break. The actor took to social media on Thursday to share a selfie with his author wife.

Akshay did not disclose where they were vacationing. The photo makes it seem like they are somewhere close to the sea, wearing beach outfits. "Happy place = Happy face We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime," he wrote in the caption.

Twinkle and Akshay got married in 2000 and recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. They have a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. On their anniversary, Akshay shared a photo with Twinkle and wrote, "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina."

Reposting it, Twinkle wrote: "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don’t need each other to be complete( that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K."

Akshay has been working on multiple projects ever since August last year. He started shot for BellBottom in Scotland and Atrangi Re at various places in India.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Sadhguru's critics, calls them 'insects' with IQ of 'rats'

Akshay is now looking forward to the release of his film, Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it is the latest addition to the filmmaker's cop universe of movies. It also stars Katrina Kaif as a doctor. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn also make special appearances in the movie.

Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in March last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. It is now scheduled for an April 2 release.

