Kangana Ranaut slams Sadhguru's critics, calls them 'insects' with IQ of 'rats'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has defended yogi Sadhguru, after a recent tweet of his was widely mocked online. Kangana criticised those making fun of Sadhguru, and called them 'insects' with the IQ of 'rats'.

"Feminine is not a gender – it is a dimension," Sadhguru had tweeted on March 8, prompting many, including film director Hansal Mehta, to pass humorous remarks.

On Thursday, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote in a series of tweets that detractors are simply 'embarrassing' themselves. She wrote, "Idiots who got rats IQ and worms existence are targeting Sadhguru for calling feminine a dimension, not a gender, they will be shocked to know they have Sun and moon,their mother and their father, masculine n feminine both dimensions within them. Fools stop embarrassing yourselves."

It isn't targeted harassment of an individual but of an institution,entire culture, religion and this nation, because Sadhguru represents ancient wisdom of Bharata and close to Shivratri worms and insects are going mad cause tomorrow is his favourite day he will celebrate Shiva.





She continued, "It isn’t targeted harassment of an individual but of an institution, entire culture, religion and this nation, because Sadhguru represents ancient wisdom of Bharata and close to Shivratri worms and insects are going mad cause tomorrow is his favourite day he will celebrate Shiva.

Kangana is known for using provocative language in comments against her critics. She has described actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker as 'B grade' in the past; filmmaker Karan Johar as the 'flagbearer of nepotism'; and singer Rihanna as someone 'who can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack.'

The actor is currently filming her patriotic drama Tejas, and recently wrapped the shoot of her action film, Dhaakad. She is awaiting the release of the J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, and also has a film on the life of Indira Gandhi in the pipeline.

