Twinkle Khanna shares adorable caricature as Akshay Kumar tests negative for Covid-19: 'Good to have him back around'

Twinkle Khanna has confirmed that Akshay Kumar has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital. The actor-turned-author shared his health update with the help of a cute caricature.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared the art showing the couple standing together with Twinkle holding a book with her pen name, Mrs Funny Bones, written on it. Sharing the post, Twinkle said, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."

Fans were relieved to know the actor has recovered. "Happy to note....all the best...akshay," a fan commented. "Negative is the new Positive in today's time," added another. "Wonderful news," a third fan said.

On April 4, Akshay took to his social media handles and confirmed that he was tested positive for the virus. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

Soon after, he revealed he has been admitted to a hospital. "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

Akshay was shooting for Ram Setu, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, when he tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had begun shoot earlier that week. Akshay has a number of movies in the pipeline. These include Sooryavanshi, (the film has been delayed yet again due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic), Prithviraj, BellBottom, Bachchan Panday and Atrangi Re.