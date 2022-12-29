Twinkle Khanna shares cutest childhood pic with Rajesh Khanna on their 'bittersweet' shared birthdays. See here
Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with father Rajesh Khanna, shared an adorable childhood picture on the occasion.
Twinkle Khanna has shared a birthday post for herself as well as for her late superstar father, Rajesh Khanna. She called it a “bittersweet” moment for her as she posted a happy picture from her childhood. The black and white picture shows a little Twinkle in a frock as Rajesh Khanna smiles while playing with her. Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares a relatable video on her inability to say ‘no’. Watch
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories." All from Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol showered her post with heart emoticons.
A fan commented on the picture, “A very happy birthday to my one and only crush and heart throb of my entire life. I met him at a common friends home when I was about 19. Most handsome and charming. I think it was the ‘Twinkle’ in his eye that manifested you in this world. Happy birthday to you as well Twinkle.” Another wrote, “And I believe you were the only true love of his life.” One more reacted, “And this picture has captured so much!” A comment also read, “Happy birthday to you, Twinkle, and fond remembrances to him.” "Happy Birthday Twinkle honey. Enjoy your special day. A star was born on this date," read another. Many also called it a “beautiful” and “cute” picture.
Twinkle is the first child of Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna. She also has a younger sister, Rinkie Khanna. Twinkle tried her luck in acting and is now a writer. She is married to Akshay Kumar and the couple have two kids: son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
In her conversation with Jackie Shroff on her Tweak India platform, Twinkle had revealed an astrologer had told Rajesh Khanna about how she will marry a person named Akshay Kumar. She didn't even know who he was at that time. She said, “he (Rajesh Khanna) had an astrologer and that astrologer, before I met my husband, that astrologer told (Rajesh Khana) and he told me, 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I said, 'Who?' The full name. 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I don't even know him.”