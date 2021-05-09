Twinkle Khanna shares photo of socially-distanced Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia, fan wants to see her embroidery

Twinkle Khanna gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebration with her mother Dimple Kapadia. She shared a black-and-white photo of them seated at opposite ends of a couch, busy with different activities.

“Mothers’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances. We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through. #HappyMothersday,” the caption read.

Fans took the comments section to shower wishes on the duo. “Show your embroidery,” one fan requested, while another wrote, “Having mother as a chat partner is a blessing.” A third said, “This is exactly how I want to be with my future daughter.” Some were also curious to know who clicked the picture.

Twinkle often shares quips about her mother. Last year, she posted a picture as Dimple cooked fried rice for her. She joked that it only took 46 years, a global pandemic and a lockdown for her mother to start cooking.

In another post, Twinkle wrote, “I love all of Mom’s performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking.”

However, Twinkle also does not fail to shower praise on Dimple. When she watched Tenet in Scotland last year, she put up a post on how her mother is ‘completely incredible’ in the film.

“Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible,” Twinkle wrote. She also went on to quote Variety, which wrote about Dimple’s performance, “A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film’s wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan’s storytelling.”