IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Nitara, makes interesting observation about being an adult
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Nitara, makes interesting observation about being an adult

Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo reading books together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.

Former actor, author Twinkle Khanna, has shared a new photo with her daughter, Nitara. In the photo, the two are seen reading books together.

Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "‘You have a quota-25 pages a day and so do I.’ She asks, ‘But who gives you the quota mama?’ ‘That’s the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.’ With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages everyday, sometimes it’s merely 5, but it all adds up eventually. #readingcorner."

Seeing Twinkle's post, many of her followers on Instagram were motivated to start reading again. "Oh my!! Thats super motivation for me to get back to reading!! I have been trying n tryin... Lets hope this time it becomes a part of me once again," wrote a follower.

"Yes, it adds up. My younger one is having a book week at online school and I got a bit overexcited in coming up with activities for the week. I read a lot. 60 books last year. 46 the year before. I hope they start reading more," wrote another.

Also read: Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed

Twinkle, who starred in a few hit films in the 90s, gave up her acting career to become an author. Her books such as Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad have been bestsellers.

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times about her love for writing, she had said, "I wrote half a book when I was 18 and in fact Noni Appa was originally part of that book though the protagonist was then an eighteen-year-old granddaughter. I also carried around a black felt file as a teenager that contained all the poems that I had jotted down, primarily about maggots and death. To be honest, the poetry that I dabble with even now, is still rather appalling. I had a plan that I would finally retire to Goa when I was sixty and write a book, it is mere fate that it happened in my forties."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna

Related Stories

bollywood

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on anniversary, she jokes: 'You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership'

PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:13 PM IST
web series

Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too

PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:58 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP