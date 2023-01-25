Twinkle Khanna shows the 'mole' above her lip, fans think it looks 'bigger than her two nostrils combined'. See pic

On Wednesday, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse of her 'mole'. The actor-turned-author flaunted an oversized 'mole' above her lip on the left in the photo she posted along with a funny caption. In the photo, Twinkle wore no makeup and raised her face as she looked intensively at something away from the camera. The text on her image read, "Should fake moles be the new Berkins (luxury handbag from designer label Hermes)? And like in the old movies, will you only recognise me when I peel this mole off? Yes/ no?" Also read: Twinkle Khanna pokes fun at Prince Harry's royal feud with Prince William, calls sister Rinke Khanna 'spare'

Twinkle further wrote in her caption that as a kid, she used to love watching films, where the 'heroes' would wear fake moles and looked unrecognisable after they took them off. She also asked her Instagram followers to share more of such 'strange moments or cliches' from old Hindi films. Twinkle wrote in her caption, "Making a mountain out of a molehill. As a kid I used to love those movies where the hero takes off his mole and suddenly you are meant to recognise him! What strange moments or cliches do you remember from old Hindi movies?"

Her post attracted equally hilarious responses from Instagram users. One joked about her photo, "In this case – mole looks bigger than two your nostrils combined." Another one commented on Twinkle's fake mole, "It’s not looking good on your face." Reacting to her caption, a person wrote, "The moustache, I clearly remember was also used in the same sense. Especially to make distinction between twins." Another one wrote, "I don't know about old movies... but Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was an epic example of how chashma (a pair of spectacles) and some change of clothes can make someone unrecognisable."

Twinkle had recently reacted to Prince Harry and Prince William's feud in her own hilarious way, and involved sister Rinke Khanna as she joked about herself being the ‘heir’. Twinkle had compared her sister with Prince Harry, and called her the 'spare'.

Twinkle, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar and shares two children with him – Aarav and Nitara – made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. After her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2017), and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018).

