Twinkle Khanna takes dig at Indians invested in King Charles III's coronation, Akshay Kumar calls it ‘pearls of humour’

Akshay Kumar has shared a few “anmol ratans of humour” written by wife Twinkle Khanna in her weekly column in a daily. The actor-turned-writer took a dig at all those who were glued to the screens during King Charles III's coronation a few days ago. She compared it to stalking the social media page of an ex-lover. Also read: Exclusive: Exes Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar share hugs 20 years after they called off their engagement

Twinkle Khanna has commented on Indians who watched Charles III's coronation on screen.

Sharing a snippet of Twinkle's write-up, Akshay wrote on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, “Some anmol ratans (precious pearls) of humour courtesy the pen of @twinklerkhanna.”

Twinkle wrote in the column of Times Of India, “I can understand the British being invested in King Charles' coronation, but so are a large number of Indians despite our legacy of colonisation. This fascination seems a bit like a relationship with an ex-lover, even one who has mistreated you. You don't miss them or ever want them back, but still find yourself occasionally stalking their Instagram feed, or as in this case, streaming live broadcasts of what one of my daughter's classmates described as, 'Two hours of watching a man sitting on a chair and trying on a hat'.”

Akshay Kumar shared an excerpt from Twinkle Khanna's column.

UK's King Charles III's coronation on May 6 was a widely covered event. Sonam Kapoor had performed a day later in Windsor at the coronation concert. Previously, Twinkle Khanna had shared a video of herself joining King Charles III's coronation, without actually attending the ceremony.

Akshay recently announced his new music video collaboration with singer B Praak after his popular hit songs Filhaal and Filhaal 2. Titled Kya Loge Tum, the song stars Akshay and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar's new song poster.

Taking to Instagram on May 12, Akshay shared the first look poster of the song and captioned it, "The team of Filhall and Filhaal 2 returns with yet another heartbreak song, #KyaLogeTum. Get ready to let your emotions and tears flow. Song releasing on 15th May at 6 pm." The poster shows Akshay in anger, holding Amyra tightly by her hair, while she could be seen crying.

Akshay is currently working on his action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. It is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. He also has OMG- Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

