Twinkle Khanna used to be a ‘coolie’ for mom Dimple Kapadia at airports before she became an actor

Twinkle Khanna has shared an excerpt from a book which has a mention of her relationship with her actor mother, Dimple Kapadia. It talks about how Twinkle used to carry the luggage of her “star mother” at airports.

Sharing a glimpse of the book titled On Camera Off Camera by Bhavana Somaaya and the excerpt, Twinkle wrote, "Snapshots of the past. This book by noted film critic and editor @bhawanasomaaya is delightful with anecdotes and sometimes an in-depth analysis of the people within their celluloid trappings. This brought back some wonderful memories. #mustread."

The excerpt is about how the writer met Dimple and her mother at the Mumbai airport in 1994 while waiting for their flight announcent. She says Twinkle was weighed down by the heavy load on her shoulders as she sat on a chair. As the writer told her that she should enjoy her freedom until she becomes a star and is surrounded by bodyguards, Twinkle replied, “I can't say about the future but at the moment I'm serving as a spot boy for my star mother.” When she asked about why Dimple why carrying so much weight, she replied, “Because my mother doesn't like checking bags, she hates waiting on landing, so here I am playing the coolie for the queen.”

The writer claims Twinkle's sense of humour is just like her late father, Rajesh Khanna. She featured in quite a few films until she gave up her Bollywood career for her love for writing and has no regrets.

Twinkle's fans were amused at the story. A fan commented, “I can totally picture the whole set up." A fan even said, “I too hate waiting so my daughter does all the coolie job.” One more fan asked, “nice ! Could you show us what happened next. wanna complete this one.”

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar and stays in Mumbai at their seaside residence. They have a 19-year-old son Aarav and 9-year-old daughter, Nitara.

