Twinkle Khanna writes about ‘sons of famous fathers in news', not using the words 'blast' and 'Wankhede Stadium'

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has written a new column about the latest issues that made news this month. From the queer Karwa Chauth ad that sparked nation-wide outrage to Aryan Khan's not getting bail despite multiple attempts, Twinkle addressed multiple controversies in her usual humourous way.

In her column for a leading daily, Twinkle decided to talk about how ‘so many sons of famous fathers are in the news’. However, she did not talk about Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, who was arrested in a drugs case earlier this month, but Superman Clark Kent. She spoke about how Clark's son Jon Kent, the new Superman, is shown to be bisexual in an upcoming comic.

But further into her column, she makes more allusions to Aryan's case and the Narcotics Control Bureau which arrested him. Speaking about how her cousin told her to start a CBD (cannabis) oil shop, she told her not to speak of such things.

“‘Stop! Don’t even say it as a joke! In fact, just to be on the safe side, I am going to the extent of refraining from using words like blast, high, diet coke or, for that matter, even ‘Wankhede’ stadium because you never know what meaning they may derive when they seize my phone and go through my WhatsApp chats. And as you must have seen, applying for bail these days seems to take longer than graduating from high school. So sadly, I do not wish to discuss your offer of this particular joint venture.’ I quickly clarify as ‘they’ could be listening. And just so we are clear, this ‘they’ is plural and not a preferred pronoun,” Twinkle wrote.

In her last column as well, Twinkle had spoken about Aryan and his arrest. "While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now,” she said.

Aryan was released on bail from Arthur Road jail after almost three weeks, on Saturday.