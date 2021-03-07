Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna uses adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy to share important message about Covid-19 safety
Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna shared a cute public service announcement, featuring her eight-year-old daughter Nitara and a puppy. The actor-turned-author urged everyone to wear face masks the right way, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and not use them as ‘chin straps’.

In the picture, Nitara was seen with a mask covering her nose and mouth, as she kissed a puppy. “If our little ones can do it right then why are we using our masks as chin straps? Mask up and be safe!” Twinkle wrote on Twitter, along with the image.

Fans praised Nitara for wearing the mask correctly. “Yes the little ones are real Rockstars!! Shameless adults think they r cool to roam around with dangling masks,” one wrote. “So Cute baby Princess #Nitara,” another commented.

Last week, Twinkle gave a glimpse of Nitara doing ‘gymnastics’ on her bed and not letting her write in peace. She jokingly expressed her wish for schools to reopen again so that the parents could maintain their sanity.

Nitara could be seen jumping around on Twinkle’s bed in the video. “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?” the caption read.

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat, bid adieu to her career in films just a few years later. She said on Koffee With Karan that she neither had the inclination nor the aptitude to be an actor, and often makes self-deprecating quips about her performances.

In 2015, Twinkle wrote her first book, Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, all of them bestsellers.

