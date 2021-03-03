IND USA
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new post on Instagram.
Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief, says 'can schools take these children back'

  Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how things get difficult for her at home as schools continue to remain shut.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna has shared her ordeal while working from home as her daughter Nitara continued to jump on the bed she was working on with her laptop.

The video shows Twinkle writing an article on her laptop as Nitara keeps jumping on the bed while crooning something. She asks her, "Why exactly are you doing this in my room? Don't you have any classes now?" but the eight-year-old continues turn a deaf ear.

Sharing about her ordeal, she wrote in caption, "If it's not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?"

Writer Tahira Kashyap, who is mother to two, commented, "Hahaha can so relate to it...twice as much." Namrata Shirodkar dropped several laughing emojis on the post. A fan wrote, "Mumma !! This is it!! Treasure it. I am sure you do." Another said, "Hahahahaha... Life of parents for the past year!!" One more said it was "so relatable".

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch

Twinkle often shares anecdotes from her everyday life on Instagram. She had recently shared how her son Aarav clicked a funny picture of her as she tried her hands at a new exercise. The picture showed her bending forwards with her hands stretched on each side and had the caption 'Neighbours report shocking news as Twinkle Khanna has allegedly been possessed by a demon. Take a look at her demonic ritual in the communal garden.'

She captioned the picture, "Who needs enemies when you have a son who puts this up on the family chat. By the way, I was doing a 'bent-over reverse dumbbell fly' a term I would not even know a year ago. #workingatit."

