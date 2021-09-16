Twinkle Khanna wishes 'beautiful birthday boy’ Aarav, shares pic with son from London. See post

Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture with her son, Aarav and wished him on his birthday. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle’s son Aarav turned 19 on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle Khanna dropped a post in which she along with Aarav posed together as they smiled for the camera. The mother-son duo sat under a tree and was surrounded by greenery.

While Twinkle wore a denim shirt paired with jeans and sneakers, Aarav dressed in a striped T-shirt and jeans. Twinkle also sported specs in the image. Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, “My beautiful birthday boy.”

The star couple’s industry friends flooded the post with comments and wishes for the young boy.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "My god, not so little anymore! Happy happy birthday Aarav." Vaani Kapoor, who was most recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in BellBottom, commented with, "Happy birthday Aarav." Namrata Shirodkar also wrote, "Happy, happy birthday sweetie Aarav many blessings."

Fans of Akshay Kumar have been speculating that his son may start his career in acting. The actor, however, had talked about his son’s career plans earlier. "My son is very different. He just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to," Akshay Kumar had told host Bear Grylls in the episode of Discovery's Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Akshay had further said, "He's (my father was) the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all the things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that."

Akshay Kumar recently flew to London alongside his wife Twinkle Khanna, and kids Aarav and Nitara. Akshay is shooting a project in the UK currently.