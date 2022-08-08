Twitter feels this violent scene in Alia Bhatt’s Darlings was first aced by Bobby Deol in Soldier: ‘He did it first’

While Alia Bhatt starrer-Darlings continues to win praises from fans and critics, some Twitter users have found a similarity in a scene from the film with an iconic sequence from a Bobby Deol film. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy, which talks about domestic violence. A scene from the movie has reminded fans of Bobby's 1998 film Soldier. (Also read: Vijay Varma feared hurting Alia Bhatt in Darlings' physical abuse scenes)

In Darlings, Alia plays the role of Badru, who suffers abuse at the hands of her alcoholic husband Hamza (Vijay Varma). In one of the scenes, Hamza tortures Badru with the five finger fillet game and uses a stiletto heel to hurt her. Social media users have compared it to Bobby Deol’s film Soldier, where Bobby's character intimidated an opponent with a knife in a similar manner.

Comparing both the films, a fan wrote, “Table and high heel sandal scene from Darlings movie remind me of Bobby Deol's movie Soldier #Punintended.” “I think I downloaded the wrong Darlings,” said a user who shared the Bobby Deol scene. “LORD Bobby lead the way,” tweeted someone else.

Talking about playing an abusive husband, Vijay Varma recently told Hindustan Times that he was worried about not unintentionally hurting Alia in the scenes. “I remember because it was a physically powerful exchange, I wanted to make sure the other actor is not hurt or even felt wrong. I was very clear that I will come and grab your shoulder so be ready for this. That kind of thing was happening. Between the husband and wife, there aren’t many funny moments but the drama beats are great, which we were feeding off each other incredibly. But yes, we discussed the choreography of the scenes so that our moves and moods reflect in the work that we were doing,” he said. Vijay also shared that his character has garnered a lot of online hate after he played a wife-beater.

