News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twitter has a lot of feelings about that showdown between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Animal trailer

Twitter has a lot of feelings about that showdown between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Animal trailer

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 23, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Animal trailer featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. Check out the best reactions to Animal trailer.

It's safe to say that the three-and-a-half-minute Animal trailer's most epic fight sequence featured the film's main leads – Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Soon after the trailer dropped on Thursday, many on X (formerly Twitter) discussed the scene and how they were left hanging on the edge of their seats, waiting to discover whether Ranbir would leave the fight unscathed. Others could not stop talking about Ranbir and screen dad Anil Kapoor's troubled relationship, which was another highlight of Animal trailer. Also read: Check out Animal teaser

Animal trailer: Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from their upcoming film.
Animal trailer: Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from their upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor vs Bobby Deol

When the Animal teaser dropped in September, Bobby Deol stole the show. He only made an appearance at the end of the video, sans shirt and with an intense stare. This time too, Bobby has garnered attention with his engrossing albeit limited scenes in the trailer.

A shirtless Bobby almost beats the hell out of Ranbir Kapoor, also shirtless, as they fight it out on a runway. Reacting to the scene, an X user wrote, "Animal trailer: this is mad (firecracker emoji). Get ready for unlimited goosebumps." Another said, “Did we just experience RK (Ranbir Kapoor) vs Bobby (exploding head emoji).” One said, “Will Ranbir Kapoor survive?”

Ranbir ‘Rage’ Kapoor

Reacting to a scene of Ranbir on the kill, a person wrote, "He just choked a person to death and then blew his guts out with a shotgun... look at that body language..." Another wrote, "The violence (eyes open wide emoji)."

Sharing a clip of Ranbir on a bike, a fan wrote, "Petition to cast Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4." One more said, "Blockbuster confirmed!" Sharing another glimpse of Ranbir from the trailer, a fan wrote, “Presenting Ranbir RAGE Kapoor.”

About Animal

Directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Animal was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1, 2023.

