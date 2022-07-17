Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twitter cringes over ‘love storiyaan’ line in Brahmastra's Kesariya song; memes call it 'elaichi in biryani'. See here

Brahmastra song Kesariya, picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released on Sunday. Many have found the inclusion of a Hinglish phrase odd in the soft romantic track, making memes on it.
Twitters users started a memefest after the release of Kesariya music video.
Published on Jul 17, 2022 05:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Brahmastra's first song Kesariya was released by the film's makers on Sunday afternoon and within minutes, the much-anticipated song was trending on social media. However, as many appreciated the romantic number, a few cringed over some parts, particularly some rather questionable lyrics. Several memes were shared on social media platforms over the inclusion of the Hinglish phrase ‘love storiyaan’ in the song. Also Read| Brahmastra's Kesariya song: Alia Bhatt promises to stand by Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Many people took to Twitter to share memes about the song, especially the 'love storiyaan' part. The lyrics, which Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva dedicates to Alia's Isha in the song, are, "Kaajal ki, siyaahi se likhi, hain tu ne jaane, kitnon ki love storiyaan (don't know how many love stories have you written with ink made of kohl)."

Several users tweeted that the words felt out of place in the song, like an elaichi (cardamom) in a biryani. Others said that the hook part of the song released in the teaser has a completely different vibe than the rest of the song.

Memes about Kesariya from Brahmastra.

A number of memes revolved around how 'Kesariya tera ishq hai piya (your love is saffron)' had listeners in an upbeat mood but the rest of the song put them in a depressive state. One user tweeted pictures of different moods of Jethalal from TV soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to reflect their contrasting feelings when the 'love storiyaan' part in the song plays. One tweeted about the phrase, "A small piece of elaichi can ruin the entire biryani." Some tweeted that the song completely ruined the expectations it built with the teaser.

Memes about Kesariya and its lyrics ‘love storiyaan’ from Brahmastra.

The teaser video of Kesariya, which shows Ranbir and Alia Bhatt romancing in Varanasi, was released ahead of their wedding in April, while the full song came out on Sunday. It has been composed by Pritam, while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh has sung the Hindi version of the song.

The song has also been released in its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. Sid Sriram has sung these versions, which are named Kumkumala, Theethiriyaai, Kunkumamaake, and Kesariya Rangu respectively. Many tweeted that Sid Sriram's versions of Kesariya are better than the Hindi song as it didn't feature the ‘love storiyaan’ lyrics. Brahmastra, the first in a three-part sci-fi film franchise, will release on September 9 in all five languages.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

