Brahmastra's Kesariya song: Alia Bhatt promises to always stand by Ranbir Kapoor in their love anthem. Watch

Kesariya, the first song from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Brahmastra, was released by the makers on Sunday. The music video showed Alia-- who plays Isha, and Ranbir Kapoor-- who plays Shiva, romancing to the tunes of the song in Varanasi. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the love anthem ever since a teaser video of the song was released ahead of Ranbir and Alia's wedding in April, and praised the couple's chemistry as the full video was released. Also Read| Alia Bhatt posts video of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji listening to Kesariya

Sony Music India released the music video on its YouTube account on Sunday. Alia, Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji went live on Instagram before releasing the song, during which the filmmaker revealed that they have been working on it even the night before its release. Sharing the song on her Instagram account, Alia captioned it, "Our sound of love, is now yours. Kesariya out now!"

The music video starts with Alia and Ranbir locking eyes in a club. Ranbir's Shiva serenades Alia's Isha by singing for her and showering her with flower petals as they roam around in the streets in Varanasi, travel on a boat, and perform puja in a temple. At one point, Isha tells Shiva that the meaning of her name is Parvati, adding, "Ab Shiva ka saath Parvati nahi degi to kaun dega (If Parvati won't stand by Shiva, who will)?" Toward the end of the song, the two were in tears as they looked into each other's eyes.

The song has been composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. The Hindi version has been sung by Arijit Singh. It marks the beginning of the musical journey for Brahmastra. Ayan said in their Instagram Live how they intially planned a different song from Brahmastra -- a track about Ranbir's character Shiva -- to be the first one to be released to the public. However, they decided to release Kesariya first because of the audience's reaction to its teaser.

Ranbir said during the live session, "I have studied Hindi music, and I don't remember the last time there was so much anticipation for a song. We feel really blessed."

Brahmastra, the first in a three-part sci-fi film franchise, is preparing for a release on September 9 in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON