Alia Bhatt posts video of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji listening to Kesariya, shares unheard part of song. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt gave a glimpse of her weekend as she spent time with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and their friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Alia posted a clip in which the trio listened to the song Kesariya. The part of the song which Alia shared in the clip has not been heard before. (Also Read | Reaction to Kesariya teaser led Ayan Mukerji to change Brahmastra marketing plan)

In the clip, Alia sat on a balcony. She gave a peek of the buildings outside before panning the camera inside the house. As the wind whistled, Ayan Mukerji sat on a swing with his eyes closed.

Ranbir Kapoor sat next to Alia on a chair with his eyes closed too. He drummed his fingers on the knees while listening to the song. The video ended with Alia panning the camera giving a glimpse of the city. Ayan wore a black T-shirt and grey pants, and Ranbir opted for a green sleeveless T-shirt, white tights and red shorts.

The balcony was painted white and had several chairs, lamps and also a statue. A sound system was placed on a centre table. A chandelier hung at the entrance of the house. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Can't wait to share the full song with you all tomorrow (laughing and red heart emojis)." She also added a 'current mood' sticker.

Kesariya, the full song, will release on Sunday. Prior to Alia and Ranbir's wedding on April 14, the Brahmastra team shared the teaser of the song. Kesariya is part of the upcoming film. Earlier too, Alia dropped a still of Kesariya playing on her phone and captioned it, "Currently listening..." Sung by Arijit Singh, Kesariya features Ranbir and Alia romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March.

Brahmastra- the Trilogy, is a three-part film franchise and will release across five different languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is ready to hit the theatres on September 9 this year in 2D and 3D.

