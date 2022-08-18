Twitter roasts influencer for asking Sonali Bendre if she'd seen Kal Ho Naa Ho: 'She was in that film bhau'

Sonali Bendre was asked in a recent interview if she had watched the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sonali acted in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. The actor took the interviewer by surprise as she reacted to his question. Some Twitter users shared the video as they schooled the interviewer, with one person even suggesting ‘his questions are very shallow’. Read more: Sonali Bendre recalls being body-shamed in the 90s

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonali was seen in a cameo in Kal Ho Naa Ho. The romantic comedy was directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Karan Johar. Along with Shah Rukh, Saif and Preity, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey and Delnaaz Paul in supporting roles. It won two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, and many others.

Sonali recently gave an interview to host Ranveer Allahbadia, which was released on his YouTube channel, BeerBiceps, in June. During their chat, Sonali and Ranveer discussed her cancer journey, acting in Bollywood films during the 1990s, and much more. However, one question he asked Sonali during the interview did not sit well with her fans.

Taking to Twitter recently, some criticised the host for asking Sonali if she had watched Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sonali looked surprised when she was asked, “Have you seen Kal Ho Naa Ho, (which has) Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh?” Responding to the question, she said, “I am there in it… but I have not seen it… got you...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing this, a person tweeted, “BeerBiceps (Ranveer) asking Sonali Bendre on his podcast ‘Sonali, have you seen the film, Kal Ho Na Ho... Saif, Preity, SRK (Shah Rukh Khan)?’ Sonali was in that film bhau (brother).” Replying to the tweet, a person wrote, “He needs to up his research game.” Another tweet read, “The depth of his questions are very shallow…” A Twitter user joked, “Don’t think he has even born when the movie (Kal Ho Naa Ho) came out.”

Sonali made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag, and has appeared in several films like Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). She has judged reality television shows like India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent and Indian Idol. Earlier this year, she made her OTT debut with ZEE5’s show The Broken News, which also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She underwent treatment for it in the US. After beating the disease later that year, she returned to India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON