Uday Chopra apologises to fan who felt relieved over him quitting Twitter, says ‘I’m sorry you were unable to ignore me'

Uday Chopra of Dhoom fame remembered his filmmaker father Yash Chopra on his death anniversary on Thursday and hinted about quitting Twitter soon after a few more tweets. The actor went on to talk about stars and galaxies and added that it was his last tweet.

Talking about Yash Chopra, Uday wrote on Twitter, “My father passed away this day 9 years ago. He left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched. I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that.”

He added in another tweet, “But it’s not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humour. That’s how I will remember him…With respect and humour. My Dad always!!!”

Uday went on to talk about stars, planets, the galaxy and later tweeted, “I was offered Starfleet or the Jedi academy. I chose Starfleet. Yes I know they are coming for me. This is my last tweet. NCC- 1701 awaits me goodbye!”

He had earlier started the day with a tweet that read, “It’s Thursday so some of my last tweets, please bear with me…” When a Twitter user reacted to it, saying, "thank God it's his last day, I can't do this anymore," Uday apologised to her for what she felt over his tweets.

Uday replied to her, “But why did you have to do anything? I’m so sorry you were unable to ignore me, but that says more about you than me.” He added, “Oh gosh! I never wanted to make this person feel bad about this. I’m so sorry. Just be who you are, I’m no one.”

Uday is the younger son of the late Yash Chopra. He is the brother of Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra. After working as an assistant director, Uday made his acting debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. He went on to become a regular in Dhoom films and has delivered a few more releases including Neal 'n' Nikki and Pyaar Impossible.