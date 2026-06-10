Internet in shock on seeing Uday Chopra get storywriting credit for Alia Bhatt's Alpha: ‘Inspector Ali cameo loading'

Actor Uday Chopra has remained away from the Bollywood limelight for several years, and it appears he has set the stage for a quiet return to the world of films with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha. The teaser of the YRF Spy Universe film has revealed that he has picked up a new role for the action-packed project.

Uday Chopra’s role in Alpha

As an actor, Uday Chopra was last seen in the role of a biker Ali Akbar Fateh Khan in Dhoom 3.

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On Wednesday, the makers of Alpha offered the first glimpse into its high-octane world through a teaser that focused on the characters of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. Beyond the high-paced visuals and adrenaline-fuelled sequences, it was the credits that unexpectedly caught everyone’s attention.

The credits revealed that the story of Alpha has been penned by Uday Chopra, instantly sparking conversation and curiosity among social media users.

One comment read, “Talent flows in the genes, is it a behind the scenes comeback for Uday?”, with another sharing, “Uday Chopra’s name after so many years”. “He wrote Pyaar Impossible last time,” another wrote.

One joked, “Inspector Ali cameo loading from dhoom universe”, with one gasping, “WHAAT”.

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{{^usCountry}} One comment read, “Leave aside Alia.. Leave aside Deol…Leave aside Spy Universe…Leave aside missing Sharvari… The movie should be celebrated for bringing back Lord Uday Chopra as a writer”. Another shared, “uday chopra my bro is so back!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One comment read, “Leave aside Alia.. Leave aside Deol…Leave aside Spy Universe…Leave aside missing Sharvari… The movie should be celebrated for bringing back Lord Uday Chopra as a writer”. Another shared, “uday chopra my bro is so back!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “#Alpha has been written by #UdayChopra. Yes, the #Dhoom actor. I think none of us would know if it's a good or bad thing just yet,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “#Alpha has been written by #UdayChopra. Yes, the #Dhoom actor. I think none of us would know if it's a good or bad thing just yet,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Some were rather critical about it, and wrote, “Now #Alpha story is written by Uday Chopra, looks like it will be final knell in coffin”. “#Alpha story has been written by Uday Chopra. Can imagine how big of a disaster this film will be,” another wrote.

As an actor, Uday was last seen in the role of a biker Ali Akbar Fateh Khan in Dhoom 3, which was released in theaters on December 20, 2013. Following this film, he transitioned away from acting to focus on production.

Shiv Rawail has directed the film from a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani. The dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

More about the project

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The teaser shows Bobby's character training his daughter, played by Alia, to become a spy. On her 18th birthday, he gifts her the opportunity to make her first kill. While the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Sharvari, neither of them is seen in the teaser. The teaser got a mixed response on social media.

Alpha is the next film in the YRF spy universe that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was teased at the end of War 2, with a glimpse of Bobby shown training a young girl.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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