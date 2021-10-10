Uday Chopra on asking Yash Chopra to produce Neal ‘n’ Nikki: ‘Hell he couldn’t even make that film a success’

Actor Uday Chopra returned to Twitter after several months with a bunch of tweets about God and why he feels praying is an ‘act of mistrust’. In response to one of his posts, a Twitter user brought up his 2005 film Neal ‘n’ Nikki, which was a box office debacle.

“As a non believer I don’t get the idea of asking god for things via prayer. When people pray to ask for things they want, isn’t it basically an act of mistrust in their god. For if god already has a plan in mind for you, why are you praying to change the plan in the first place?” the actor asked.

Replying to Uday, a Twitter user wrote, “Hmmm, we consider god as our father. Although he has a plan for us, yet we keep on demanding different things from him and we fully trust our father. Just like when you asked your father to produce Neal ‘n’ Nikki for you, it was not mistrust.”

Uday Chopra took a dig at the failure of Neal n Nikki.

Making a tongue-in-cheek comment about the failure of Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Uday wrote, “The difference being I never prayed to him or believed he was all powerful. Hell he couldn’t even make that film a success so it’s not the same at all.”

Neal ‘n’ Nikki, directed by Arjun Sablok, featured Tanishaa Mukerji opposite Uday. The film, produced by the Chopras’ family banner Yash Raj Films, was panned by critics and did not do well commercially either.

Uday is the son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the younger brother of filmmaker Aditya Chopra. He is known for films such as Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Pyaar Impossible and the Dhoom franchise. In 2013, he announced his retirement from acting. He has since produced two Hollywood films - Grace of Monaco and The Longest Week.

