Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Uday Chopra on asking Yash Chopra to produce Neal ‘n’ Nikki: ‘Hell he couldn’t even make that film a success’
bollywood

Uday Chopra on asking Yash Chopra to produce Neal ‘n’ Nikki: ‘Hell he couldn’t even make that film a success’

Uday Chopra made a tongue-in-cheek comment about the failure of Neal ‘n’ Nikki as a Twitter user brought up the film in response to one of his tweets.
Uday Chopra starred alongside Tanishaa Mukerji in Neal ‘n’ Nikki.
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 08:08 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Uday Chopra returned to Twitter after several months with a bunch of tweets about God and why he feels praying is an ‘act of mistrust’. In response to one of his posts, a Twitter user brought up his 2005 film Neal ‘n’ Nikki, which was a box office debacle.

“As a non believer I don’t get the idea of asking god for things via prayer. When people pray to ask for things they want, isn’t it basically an act of mistrust in their god. For if god already has a plan in mind for you, why are you praying to change the plan in the first place?” the actor asked.

Replying to Uday, a Twitter user wrote, “Hmmm, we consider god as our father. Although he has a plan for us, yet we keep on demanding different things from him and we fully trust our father. Just like when you asked your father to produce Neal ‘n’ Nikki for you, it was not mistrust.”

Uday Chopra took a dig at the failure of Neal n Nikki.
RELATED STORIES

Making a tongue-in-cheek comment about the failure of Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Uday wrote, “The difference being I never prayed to him or believed he was all powerful. Hell he couldn’t even make that film a success so it’s not the same at all.”

Neal ‘n’ Nikki, directed by Arjun Sablok, featured Tanishaa Mukerji opposite Uday. The film, produced by the Chopras’ family banner Yash Raj Films, was panned by critics and did not do well commercially either.

Also read: Nargis Fakhri finally confesses she dated Uday Chopra for 5 years, regrets not shouting about it from ‘mountain tops’

Uday is the son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the younger brother of filmmaker Aditya Chopra. He is known for films such as Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Pyaar Impossible and the Dhoom franchise. In 2013, he announced his retirement from acting. He has since produced two Hollywood films - Grace of Monaco and The Longest Week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uday chopra yash chopra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Somy Ali on her Insta post supporting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan: Judicial system is using him, which is not fair

5

Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh take over the ramp

Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani support Shah Rukh Khan amid Byju’s row

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Emmy nod: It reaffirms that I making the right choices
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP