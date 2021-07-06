Udit Narayan shares pic from debut song recording, Aditya Narayan calls him 'Greatest of All Time'

Udit Narayan completed 41 years in Bollywood on Monday and shared a note on the occasion. The singer also posted a picture from his first recording in his playback career; he was seen recording a song along with Mohd Rafi. Udit's son, singer and television host Aditya Narayan also shared the post.

Sharing the picture from his first recording for a Bollywood song, Udit Narayan wrote, "41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees’ released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab. Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans & well wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day."

Fans showed their love and admiration for the Bollywood singer in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Yehhhhhh.... I Am Very Happy Today Udit sir Apko Mera aur Hum Sabka ye tribute Achha Laga (that you liked our tribute) And I Feel So much happy And Thanks All Of You Guys For Supporting Me."

Another one commented, "SIR YOUR TIP TIP BARSA PANI ME EVERY MORNING AND NIGHT SUNTI HU OR AR AJKAL BOHOT ZIADA HI SUNTI HU (I listen to your song Tip Tip Barsa Pani every day) MY ALLTIME FAVOURITE SONG."

Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan also posted the picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Udit Narayan day to the G.O.A.T. #41years." Tony Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh wrote in the comment box, "Respect." A fan also commented, "Yehhhhhh. I Feel So Happy..... I Am very Happy Ki Mene Jo Socha Udit Sir Ke liye karne ka vo me kar pai me Udit Sir Ko Ak Cute sa tribute Dena chahati thi 5 July ko udit Narayan day bana ke Aur Baki Sabhi fans NE mere is idea ko support karke mere is idea ko possible kiya thank you so so much Guys.... Love You And Yesss Congratulations Mr. handsome (I just wanted to give a cute gift to Udit Narayan and I am happy that my idea of labelling July 5 as 'Udit Narayan Day' was a success, thanks to all the other fa)."

Also read: Anubhav Sinha shares father's pic with emotional note: 'I can never cuddle dad'

Udit Narayan, a recipient of Padma Shri, ruled the Bollywood music industry in the 90s and 2000s, giving many hits including Ik Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum (Hum, 1991), Dillagi (Dillagi, 1999), Yun Hi Chala Chal (Swades, 2004) and Radha (Student of The Year, 2012).