Uorfi Javed mocks Vivek Agnihotri for his ‘costume slavery’ tweet about Aishwarya Rai: You should have directed Fashion

Uorfi Javed has responded to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on ‘costume slavery’, which he had shared along with a picture of actor Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. On the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai wore a black and silver hooded gown by Sophie Couture. (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri criticises 'costume slaves' helping Aishwarya Rai with her dress at Cannes)

Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted a photo of Aishwarya Rai smiling and posing for the paparazzi, while her assistant fixed her dress on the carpet. Vivek wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?"

He also added in another tweet, "My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador."

Uorfi reacted to Vivek's remark by tweeting, "Mai jaan na chalti hu aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee hai? Aapko dekh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai, fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi (I want to know from which fashion school have you received your degree? It seems you have a good knowledge of fashion, you should have directed the Fashion movie)!"

Fashion (2008) is a drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Arbaaz Khan.

After attending the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Saturday. For the travel, the actor wore an oversized grey and green shirt paired with black pants. Aaradhya opted for a black top and grey pants.

Aishwarya is one of the most prominent Indian faces on the international podium, especially at Cannes. The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture had shared the details of the actor's dress. The post read, "Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminium details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection."

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Besides Aishwarya, other Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur have also marked their presence at Cannes 2023.

