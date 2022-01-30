Uri and Gehraiyaan actor Dhariya Karwa: I’m prepared to play a lead, ensembles have helped me gain confidence

Dhariya Karwa’s acting career began with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)m which was followed by ‘83 (2021), both of which included an ensemble cast. The actor claims that he is confident and secure as an artiste, which is why he was never hesitant to take on those ensemble productions.

“My intent has been to be part of good stories, engaging stories and quality maters to me. Eventually I feel if you keep going and stick to your guns then even the small part can be impactful. It will then lead you to a part where you are in the fore front. With both Uri and 83 that has happened. I may have had smaller parts but people have recognsied me,” shares Karwa, whose next Gehraiyaan will once again see him sharing screen space with multiple actors — Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

About how he is ready to shoulder a film on his own, the actor says, “I am striving to now play a lead. It is the kind of responsibility that I am looking for in my career. Ensembles helped me gain confidence to shoulder films in future. It is credit to those films, they have been my learning ground and acting school and I am prepared now. I have experience and I know I am good. I just have to keep building on this.”

While he made his acting debut in 2019, the pandemic had a significant impact on the pace of his career. However, the 31-year-old is hopeful that things will soon return to normalcy.

“The wait has been long. Par der aaye durust aaye. My first two films I had signed back-to-back but 83 took 2 years to release. All of this could have happened sooner, but that is destiny. I hope that this is a start and it keeps getting better. I am raring to go, and just work,” he ends.