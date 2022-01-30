Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Urmila Matondkar recalls making Feroz Khan emotional with her performance, him telling her ‘I don’t like crying’
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar recalls making Feroz Khan emotional with her performance, him telling her ‘I don’t like crying’

Urmila Matondkar revealed that she made Feroz Khan cry with her performance in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She starred with his son Fardeen Khan in the film.
Urmila Matondkar in a still from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 06:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Urmila Matondkar said that she chose diverse roles in her career instead of trying to cash in on the success of Rangeela by doing the same kinds of roles. She talked about how the late Feroz Khan and Amitabh Bachchan complimented her on her performances.

In an interview, Urmila said that Feroz was moved to tears by the last scene of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and revealed what he told her after watching the film. She also opened up about getting an appreciative letter from Amitabh.

Talking to The Times of India, Urmila said that she was warned against ‘risky’ films such as Satya and Kaun. However, she wanted to experiment with different roles and genres instead of doing ‘25 more Rangeelas’. “Some actresses did film after film with one actor. You wouldn’t be able to name the films if you didn’t know better because they wore the same clothes, went to the Alps and danced religiously till their bones broke. But I made it a point to attempt something different each time,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Urmila talked about playing an obsessed lover in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and said, “I remember the late Feroz Khan telling me in his inimitable style, ‘You made me cry in the last scene. And I don’t like crying.’” She added, “Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) wrote me an appreciative note post Bhoot. People at airports, restaurants… came up to tell me how much they appreciated me in Ek Hasina Thi. Though not a commercial hit, it was ahead of its times. It was made with such restraint. Few actors can underplay to that extent and still create an impact.”

Also read | Urmila Matondkar says her acting was dismissed as sex appeal: ‘Girls with nothing woman-like were considered actors’

Urmila starred in films such as Rangeela, Satya, Judaai, Bhoot and Pinjar. She is now pursuing a career in politics. Formerly a member of the Congress party, she joined Shiv Sena in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
urmila matondkar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP