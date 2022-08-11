Urvashi Rautela claims ‘RP’ waited ten hours for her in hotel lobby, Rishabh Pant says ‘mera picha chhoro behen’

The controversy between actor Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant refuses to die down. Days after Urvashi claimed in an interview that a person she identified only as ‘RP’ once waited for her for hours at a hotel lobby, Rishabh seemingly took a jibe at her on social media, only to delete the post minutes later. Also read: Urvashi Rautela says Egyptian singer proposed to her once: ‘He already had 2 wives’

Urvashi and Rishabh have had a history with the actor appearing to claim in the past that she was dating the cricketer, only for him to deny it and promptly block her on social media. The two were linked romantically though at one point after being seen together in Mumbai once.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi recounted an incident where someone waited all night to meet her. She said, “I was shooting in New Delhi and I arrived at night. Quickly I had to get ready because actresses need more time to get ready. So, Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

When asked who RP is, Urvashi simply said, “I won’t name him.” But many on social media said the actor was talking about Rishabh Pant, who is currently the wicketkeeper in the Indian team.

Rishabh Pant's post on Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, Rishabh posted a note on Instagram Stories, which many felt was a message for Urvashi. The cricketer, however, did not name the actor. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” read the note. He then added hashtags--Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (there's a limit to the lies too). Rishabh deleted the post later.

This isn’t the first time a controversy has involved the two. A few years ago, after media reports said Urvashi had hinted she was dating Rishabh, the cricketer not only blocked her but posted pictures with his girlfriend on social media.

