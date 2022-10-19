Urvashi Rautela says her 'I love you' video wasn't 'directed towards anyone' amid criticism for 'stalking' Rishabh Pant

Actor Urvashi Rautela issued a clarification after her video saying 'I love you' emerged on social media platforms. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Urvashi wrote on Wednesday, "Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days...that it was only from acting perspective and was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call (folded hands emoji)." (Also Read | Urvashi Rautela reacts to allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant, compares self to Mahsa Amini)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after a short clip of Urvashi was widely shared online. In the clip, she recorded her video saying, "Aap bolo I love you. Nahi pehle aap bolo I love you. I love you boldo bas ek baar boldo, ek baar boldo. I love you. Phir hug aur kiss karo, okay (You say I love you. No first you say. Just say it once. Then a hug and kiss, okay)?"

This comes after a short clip of Urvashi was widely shared online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, a section of social media users questioned Urvashi after she shared posts with cryptic captions from Australia, where the Indian cricket team is currently practising for the T20 World cup 2022. Many people alleged that she was following cricketer Rishabh Pant. A few days ago, Urvashi seemingly responded to allegations that she stalked Rishabh.

On her Instagram, Urvashi shared a clip of herself in a saree. In her caption, she compared herself with the late Mahsa Amini. People have been protesting in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old after she was detained by Iranian morality police. She captioned her post, “First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urvashi and Rishabh’s dating speculation started in 2018 but the cricketer denied dating rumours the next year. A few months ago, Urvashi had said that a certain 'Mr RP' waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

Rishabh then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags--'Mera picha chhoro behen (Sister please leave me)', and 'Jhuth ki bhi limit hoti hai (Lying has a limit)' to his note. Responding to this, Urvashi called him ‘Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother)’ in a post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON