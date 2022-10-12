Urvashi Rautela decks up in red and white, says 'happy Karwa Chauth in advance’

Actor Urvashi Rautela wished her fans happy Karwa Chauth in her latest Instagram post a day after she shared a photo of herself wearing sindoor and mangalsutra (worn by married Hindu women). Urvashi is in Australia, and has been sharing one cryptic post after the other in recent days. Many on social media are reacting to her latest posts, with some asking her to leave Rishabh Pant alone during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, and insinuating that Urvashi is stalking the cricketer. Also read: Urvashi Rautela wears sindoor, shares another cryptic post from Australia; fans ask her to not 'distract Rishabh Pant'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on October 4, Urvashi had indirectly wished Rishabh on his birthday via a cryptic Instagram post. In a recent post, she also spoke about sindoor (vermillion) being the most important thing for ‘a woman in love’. On Wednesday, in her latest Instagram post, Urvashi shared new photos of herself from Australia and wrote in the caption, “May the moon light flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth in advance…” The actor wore a white top with red skirt and a matching red hairband in the pictures as she posed inside a room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments section of Urvashi’s post was flooded with comments hinting her caption was for Rishabh Pant. One person wrote, “Rishabh Pant ke liye hai yeh shayad (this is for Rishabh Pant, I think).” Another comment read, “Aap bhi Karva Chauth vrat rakhogi (will you also fast on Karva Chauth)?” Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13 this year. Married Hindu women observe a vrat (fast) for the long lives of their husbands during this festival.

Urvashi had recently shared photos of herself and spoke about her ‘memories’ as a woman in love in the caption. She wore a saree with sindoor and mangalsutra in the photo. She wrote in her Instagram caption, “Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urvashi Rautela's post on Instagram grabbed attention for its caption.

Many had commented on Urvashi’s post from Australia, where the Indian team, including Rishabh, is currently prepping for the T20 World Cup. One person wrote, “World Cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge, but please usko divert na karo (we will get you married after the World Cup, but please do not divert his attention right now).” Another comment read, “Pant ko chod do World Cup ke liye please (please leave Rishabh Pant alone for the World Cup).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, a section of social media users had criticised Urvashi for ‘stalking’ Rishabh and travelling all the way to Australia after him. A person had tweeted, “Whatever Urvashi Rautela is doing is pure harassment, she reached Australia for stalking Rishabh Pant; imagine if Pant does this for her, he will be behind bars in no time. I seek justice for Pant.”

In 2019, Rishabh had denied dating Urvashi. Earlier this year, Urvashi hinted that Rishabh once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. She had said in an interview that a person, ‘Mr RP’, waited to meet her, while she was sleeping after a busy day. She revealed feeling bad for him after seeing his ‘16-17 missed calls’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.