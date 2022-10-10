Amid 'stalking' accusations, Urvashi Rautela shares fresh post from Australia: Kaise bhula du usko...

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share her photos from Australia. The actor wore a green lehenga in the pictures she posted on Instagram on Monday. Urvashi Rautela wrote in her caption, “Kaise bhula doon usko. Maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi (How to forget them, people die, the memories don’t).” Also read: Urvashi Rautela arrives in Australia; fans say, '7 samunder paar main Rishabh Pant ke piche aagyi'

In the photos, Urvashi wore a printed lehenga set as she posed for photos inside a room. The actor also carried a matching green bag and dandiya sticks in the photos, which appear to be from a Navratri event in Australia. Many fans commented on Urvashi’s latest post, with some insinuating that the actor’s caption hinted at cricketer RP Singh, although she did not take any names. A comment read, “Will see you again in Australia (cricket) match.” Another person commented, “Come home quietly, let that poor guy play cricket...” One person wrote in Hindi, “Stop it… will you make me cry by putting captions now?”

The Indian team is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The first match is against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. On Sunday, Urvashi had shared a photo of herself from inside a plane, and written in her Instagram caption, "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)." She also added the hashtag ‘love’ to her caption. Reacting to Urvashi's post, fans asked if she was travelling to Australia for Rishabh. "Why Australia... is that RP??" asked an Instagram user. Another one wrote, "Your (red heart emoji) will be very happy to see you in Australia."

Earlier on Sunday, a person had tweeted about the actor stalking the cricketer, and written, “Where does Urvashi Rautela get so much money from for travelling all over the world to stalk Rishabh Pant? Movies to hai nahi iske paas, na koi endorsement (she doe not have movies of endorsement deals).” Another one tweeted, “Whatever Urvashi Rautela is doing is pure harassment, she reached Australia for stalking Rishabh Pant; imagine if Pant does this for her, he will be behind bars in no time. I seek justice for pant.”

Urvashi and Rishabh’s dating rumours started in 2018 after they were spotted at restaurants and public events. However, in 2019, Rishabh denied dating Urvashi. He also announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. Earlier this year, Urvashi hinted that Rishabh once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. She had said in an interview that a person, ‘Mr RP’, waited to meet her, while she was sleeping after a busy day. She revealed feeling bad for him after seeing his ‘16-17 missed calls’. Rishabh had then said on Instagram, indirectly hinting at Urvashi, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.