Utkarsh Sharma on Gadar 2 rumours: You’ll have to wait a little bit, it’s not a Fast and Furious

A sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar has for long been speculated to be in the making, and some recent reports only intensified the rumours. According to latest buzz, the film’s screenplay is ready, and it’ll go on floors next month, bringing back the original cast of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, along with Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son in the film.

We reach out to Utkarsh, son of Anil Sharma, the director of the original film, to ask if there’s any truth to these reports. Neither confirming nor denying anything, he tells us, “Abhi toh hamari taraf se we have not announced anything. I understand the love of the fans, which they have been giving us even after 20 years desiring a sequel to this blockbuster film. That can only happen with a terrific story, and that takes time.”

Reminding fans how good things take time, he cites the example of how audiences have been waiting for cult film, Sholay (1975), too. “This is not a Fast and Furious film that you just keep coming up with sequels. It needs that gravity, that time. Ek nayi duniya banane ke liye samay lagta hai. Rome was not built in a day, so I cannot, unfortunately, say anything at this point beyond that.”

On being prodded further, Utkarsh says that audiences will have to wait for a little bit more, as pandemic is still on. “Now with the lockdown opening up, a lot of my projects are resuming together at the same time. Their release dates and announcements need to be sorted. Until that doesn’t happen, I can’t even think about Gadar 2,” sharesSharma, who had made his acting debut in a lead role Genius (2018).

However, the actor, whose project kept getting pushed due to Covid-19 crisis, is hopeful about the revival of the industry. “So many announcements started happening after the first lockdown got over, but again the industry was in a problem in the second wave. Now, every three-four weeks there’s a film releasing. There’s just going to be an increase in the number of films in theatres. So, it’s a thrilling time to be an actor,” he ends.