Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Akshay Kumar, Vir Das, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebs hail rescue of workers

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the successful rescue of 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The good news arrived after 17 days of intense hard work by the rescue team. Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to praise the efforts of the rescue personnel. Also read: Suhana Khan praises Alia Bhatt for repeating her wedding saree

Akshay Kumar on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue mission

Akshay Kumar, Vir Das, Abhishek Bachchan and others hail efforts of Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OMG actor tweeted expressing happiness and relief, "Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comedian Vir Das posted on his X account, “What a beautiful coming together of science, heart and humanity. Salute to every rescue worker on this amazing operation.” Abhishek Bachchan extended heartfelt gratitude to the rescue team and shared, “A huge debt of gratitude and an even bigger salute to all the rescue workers and all the agencies that worked tirelessly to rescue our 41 workers trapped in the Utarkashi Silkyara tunnel. Jai Hind!”

Bollywood celebs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many more celebrities also reflected similar sentiments. Riteish Deshmukh hailed the rescue team by saying, "Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others #UttarkashiRescue,” Jackie Shroff added. Nimrat Kaur posted on X, “Huge congratulations and salute to the remarkable work done across agencies - NDRF, army, engineers, rat hole miners for their relentless efforts to rescue all the trapped workers. So much relief and cheer finally with God’s grace. Bravo!”

What happened in Silkyara tunnel?

On November 12, a portion of the tunnel had caved in with the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. The incident trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure, out of which 15 were from Jharkhand, two were from Uttarakhand, five were from Bihar, three were from West Bengal, eight were from Uttar Pradesh, five were from Odisha, two were from Assam, and one were from Himachal Pradesh.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON