Suhana Khan praises Alia Bhatt for repeating her wedding saree and promoting sustainability, Reddit reacts

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan cited an example of Alia Bhatt as she talked about the importance of role models. During a promotional event for Suhana's debut film The Archies, the 23-year-old called Alia Bhatt ‘incredible’ for repeating her wedding saree. A video from the event has surfaced on Reddit. Also read: Alia Bhatt accepts Best Actress National Film Award in her wedding saree Suhana Khan talked about Alia Bhatt while opening up about role models.

Suhana Khan on Alia Bhatt repeating wedding saree

In the video, Suhana said, “Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message.” She went on to add, “She did that and she took a stand towards sustainability. If Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party. We don't need to buy a new outfit.” ”We don't realise but making new garments creates waste which impacts our biodiversity and environment. So, it's very important," she also said.

Suhana Khan talks about Alia Bhatt repeating her wedding saree.

Reddit reacts to Suhana Khan

Reacting to Suhana's comments, someone on Reddit wrote in the comment section, “Re-wearing a saree that costs millions is sustainability for them. Good!” “Repeating clothes is sustainability, I contributed to biodiversity and the environment all my life and many fold until the clothes color fade or worn out," added another user. One more commented, “She's talking about the richest here, that's probably 1% of society.”

Alia Bhatt at National Awards

Alia Bhatt wore the saree from her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor. Crafted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, it was a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work all over. She received the Best Actress National Award for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared the honour with Kriti Sanon for her 2021 film, Mimi.

Talking about repeating her wedding saree, Alia told news agency PTI, "Whenever there is a big event or big moment coming up, you start preparing for it… I instinctively felt like, ‘I’m going to re-wear my wedding saree’. The saree was ideated and done beautifully by Sabyasachi Mukherjee but it was a lot of me, white and gold combination and certain symbols. It was the garment I felt most myself in. And it was a really special moment for a different reason. A special outfit can be worn for a special occasion more than once.”

Later, she shared why she picked the same outfit. In a post, she wrote, “A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes, that outfit is already right there. What’s special once can be special again. And again…” Her stylist Ami Patel added, “Wearing your own wedding sari for your first National Award, is the finest example you can set for the world to repeat their looks with a fresh take and look as breathtaking as ever.”

