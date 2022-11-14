Uunchai box office day 3 collection: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer shows massive growth, crosses 10 crore

Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa, continued to grow day by day ever since its release on Friday. The film went on to collect ₹4.71 crore on Sunday. It now stands at a total collection of ₹10.16 crore. Also read: Uunchai movie review: A heartwarming tale of friendship and loss

The Sooraj Barjatya film had opened at ₹1.81 crore and registered 101 percent growth on Saturday with collections of ₹3.64 crore. The film is about three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest, along with three more women, to fulfil the wish of their late friend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the weekend collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#Uunchai touches uunchai on Day 3… Glowing word of mouth has come into play… Fantastic trending on limited screens/tight showcasing… Double digit weekend indicates the power of content… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr. Total: ₹ 10.16 cr. #India biz.” He added in another tweet: “#Uunchai Note: 486 screens / 1282 shows per day.”

The film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. It is Sooraj Barjatya's first film in seven years, after his 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It received positive reviews from critics.

Known for making family dramas like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivah, Sooraj said making a film like Uunchai was liberating for him. He told PTI in an interview, “In this film, I have moved away from all my earlier trappings. There once was a charm that if you name (a character) Prem, the film will work. But I have let go of that. In the pandemic, everything was slipping away, so there was no point holding onto anything. It was liberating for me.”

