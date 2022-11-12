Uunchai box office day 1 collection: Amitabh Bachchan's film expected to do well despite less shows

The early estimates for Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release, are in. The film is expected to have minted more than Rs. 1.5 crore on its opening day. While the figure may seem small, it is to be noted that the film was screened on just 500 screens, a far lesser number than what other films in this category have enjoyed to similar results. (Also read: Uunchai movie review: A heartwarming tale of friendship and loss)

Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. It is about a group of octogenarian friends trekking to the Everest Base Camp in memory of their best friend.

As per a report in Box Office India, Uunchai got a ‘decent start of 20-25 percent on a very restricted release’. It also mentioned that even at the less than 500 screens that it released, it got minimal shows of about 1400.

With the boom of OTT medium and exposure to global cinema, the grammar of storytelling has undergone a sea of change more so in the past two years. But for Sooraj Barjatya, rather than staying "relevant" in the film business, it is all about being honest to his calling.

“The moment I try to be relevant that will be my end. You need to be yourself, follow what you do as you will get your own audience. There is an audience for every genre and I know I am there for that genre (family dramas) and I am happy there. If I try to be relevant, I will be fake,” he told PTI in a recent interview.

Uunchai has been shot extensively across various locations in India and Nepal. Anupam Kher has said that working on the film was a life-altering experience. The movie marks Anupam and Sooraj's fourth collaboration after Hum Aapke Hain Koun....!, Vivaah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The actor said it was an instant yes when the director narrated the script of Uunchai.

“I was so happy because I wanted to tell the world – don’t write us off. I have been saying this for many years and that was the reason why I started working on myself and my body,” he said to PTI.

